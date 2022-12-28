Nigeria: Tragedy in Niger As Accident Claims 11 Lives

Tragedy struck in Niger state yesterday as Eleven people died in a Gastly motor accident along Ilorin-Mokwa-Jebba Highway.

Nine people were said to have died on the spot while two others that sustained serious injuries and were rushed to Mokwa General hospital eventually died.

Our Correspondent gathered that the incident occurred at Makera in Mokwa's local government area of the state when a trailer collided with a passenger bus returning from Lagos.

It was learnt that the Toyota Hiace bus with registration number FST 325 YE was Kaduna bound and had a head-on collision with the Volvo Truck conveying cows with registration number EKY 869 XE.

It was also gathered that the accident occurred at about 3.30 am on Tuesday.

The Niger state FRSC Sector Commander, Mr Kumar Tsukwam who confirmed the incident attributed the cause of the crash to overspeeding and fatigue.

According to him, "22 people were involved in the accident which included 18 males, four females and two children. "Ten people were injured while eleven died which include seven males, two females, and two children while the driver of the trailer is nowhere to be found," the Sector Commander declared

He stated the victims were rushed to General Hospital Mokwa for treatment while the corpses have been deposited at Federal Medical Centre,(FMC) Mortuary Bida adding that the rescue operation lasted for six hours due to the severity of the accident. Tsukwam warned against overspeeding and advised motorists and travellers to always shun night travelling.