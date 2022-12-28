Nigeria: Kaduna Electric Insists 6 People Died in Zaria Electrical Incidence

Sequel to the electrical incidence in Zaria last week, the management of Kaduna Electric has said that its investigations so far revealed that six persons lost their lives in the unfortunate electrical incident contrary to wrong figures being peddled around.

While sending its condolences to the families of the deceased, it said it has taken measures to avert a reoccurence.

The company's head of Corporate Communication, Abdulazeez Abdullahi in Kaduna yesterday, in a statement, said in the cause of its investigations, the company's officials visited Gwargwaje community and met with families of the affected persons on three occasions since the incident to mourn with them and gather relevant information on the incodent.

The statement said it has also gathered detailed information on all those who sustained injuries or lost properties. It added that it has been liaising with relevant security authorities and the traditional institution in Zaria to discuss next steps.

Kaduna Electric said releasing the fatality figure has become necessary in view of the need to correct the erroneous information being peddled by a section of the media.