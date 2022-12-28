Nigeria: Seven Killed, 29 Injured At Calabar Carnival

The incident brought the day five activities of the carnival to a sudden end.

Seven people were killed and 29 injured at Calabar Carnival on Tuesday when a car lost control and rammed into a crowd of onlookers, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has said.

The Sector Commander of the Corps, Maikano Hassan, confirmed the number of casualties to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He said the incident occurred in front of the Jumat Mosque in Bogobiri, Calabar, during the Bikers Carnival activity, which is part of the carnival.

Mr Hassan listed the number of injured to include 21 male adults, three women, two male children and three female children.

He said the injured were rushed to the naval hospital and the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital for medical attention.

He said the remains of the dead had been deposited in the two hospitals in Calabar.

The incident, according to him, occurred when a Toyota Camry car lost control and rammed into a crowd of onlookers during the carnival.

NAN reports that the Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, was already seated with other dignitaries when the accident occurred. The incident brought the day five activities to a sudden end.

It would be recalled that the annual carnival which started during the administration of Donald Duke, did not hold for the past two years.

The carnival was suspended in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. No reason was, however, given for the carnival not being held in 2021.

NAN reports that efforts were still being made to put some facilities in place for the 2022 edition of the carnival, which was hurriedly put up.

Meanwhile, Gov Ayade has condoled the families of those who lost their lives and promised to bring to book the driver of the vehicle that caused the accident.