Nigeria: Carnival Calabar - FRSC Confirms 7 Dead, 29 Critically Injured in Bikers Parade

Calabar — The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has late Tuesday confirmed that only seven persons have so far died

while 29 others were injured in the tragic incident which occured during the Bikers parade an intergral part of the annual Calabar Carnival held Tuesday.

The Sector Commander of the Corps, Maikano Hassan who confirmed the incident said only seven persons have so far died.

The accident Vanguard learned occurred in front of Mosque in Bogobiri along Mary Slessor during the Bikers Carnival

The Sector Commander disclosed that the number of injured involved in the accident were 21 male adults, three women, two male children and three female children.

He said that the injured were rushed to Naval hospital and the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital , General Hospital for medical attention.

Speaking further , he

said that the remains of the dead have been deposited in morgues of two hospitals in Calabar.

He said : "The incident occurred when a Toyota Camry car lost control and rammed into crowd of onlookers during the carnival.

While the injured are receiving treatment, those who died have been deposited in the morgue of the Naval hospital and the University of Calabar Teaching hospital.

Meanwhile, Gov Ben Ayade has condoled with families of those who lost their lives and promised to bring to book the driver of the vehicle that caused the accident.

Gov Ayade who

expressed sadness over the ugly incident where an errant motorist ploughed into a crowd that thronged the Carnival route to watch the bikers parade.

A statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Chief Press Secretary, Barrister Christian Ita said Governor Ayade is devasted by the incident and has directed security agencies to apprehend the motorist who is on the run.

While sympathising with the victims of the accident and their families, the governor, according to the statement, ordered an immediate investigation to unravel how the motorist was able to get through security barricades to have access to the routes which were closed to the public.

Ita said the Governor directed the immediate discontinuation of the Bikers parade in honour of the victims of the accident.

Governor Ayade while promising to ensure the culprit is arrested and brought to book, however, sued for calm.