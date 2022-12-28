Nigeria: Buhari Condemns Raheem's Killing, Asks IGP to 'Take Action Against Killers'

28 December 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

--Says justice must be done

President Muhammadu Buhari Monday night condemned the "heinous and senseless" killing of Omobolanle Raheem, a member of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) shot by on-duty policemen on Christmas Day.

The President in a statement issued by h8s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu on Tuesday said he was deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the brutal killing and directed the police authorities to take "the strongest possible action" against the culprits already held in detention.

President Buhari said the incident is a stark reminder of the recurring menace of the mishandling of weapons and a wakeup call to law enforcement agencies, including the Police to ensure the full implementation of reforms instituted by the administration on the subject of weapons handling as well as the protection of the rights of citizens.

He said, "In this hour of grief, the nation stands in solidarity with the bereaved family and the NBA. I assure you that justice will be done in this case."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.