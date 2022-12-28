Nigeria: Buhari Commiserates With Ghali Na'abba Over Mother's Demise

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Ghali Umar Na'Abba over the demise of his mother, Hajiya Rabi Umar Na'Abba.

According to a statement issued yesterday, by presidential spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, the deceased was a sibling of the former Presidential Candidate of the defunct National Republican Convention (NRC) in the Third Republic, late Bashir Usman Tofa, a political associate of the president.

In the condolence message, Buhari, described the death of a mother as a painful experience and prayed to Allah to console the former speaker and the larger Na'Abba family.

In another condolence message, Buhari condoled with the Olu of Warri, all chiefs of the Kingdom, family and friends of the Rone family, over the passage of Chief S.S Rone, Ogienoyibo, the Obazuaye of Warri and longest serving Chief.

The president, according to a statement issued yesterday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, appreciated the grace of God on the departed, which saw him serving four monarchs as a high-ranking Chief, and helping to maintain peace, amity and development in Warri and environs.

Buhari commended the life of service lived by Rone to the younger generation, and urged his family and children to ensure that his good works are preserved, and his memories evergreen.

Rone, who died Monday, aged 86, the president said, left behind a worthy reputation, which will remain inspiring.

Buhari wished the departed eternal rest, and comfort for those mourning him.