Nigeria: Buhari Commiserates With Ghali Na'abba Over Mother's Demise

28 December 2022
This Day (Lagos)
By Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Ghali Umar Na'Abba over the demise of his mother, Hajiya Rabi Umar Na'Abba.

According to a statement issued yesterday, by presidential spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, the deceased was a sibling of the former Presidential Candidate of the defunct National Republican Convention (NRC) in the Third Republic, late Bashir Usman Tofa, a political associate of the president.

In the condolence message, Buhari, described the death of a mother as a painful experience and prayed to Allah to console the former speaker and the larger Na'Abba family.

In another condolence message, Buhari condoled with the Olu of Warri, all chiefs of the Kingdom, family and friends of the Rone family, over the passage of Chief S.S Rone, Ogienoyibo, the Obazuaye of Warri and longest serving Chief.

The president, according to a statement issued yesterday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, appreciated the grace of God on the departed, which saw him serving four monarchs as a high-ranking Chief, and helping to maintain peace, amity and development in Warri and environs.

Buhari commended the life of service lived by Rone to the younger generation, and urged his family and children to ensure that his good works are preserved, and his memories evergreen.

Rone, who died Monday, aged 86, the president said, left behind a worthy reputation, which will remain inspiring.

Buhari wished the departed eternal rest, and comfort for those mourning him.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.