Nigeria: 10 Die, 6 Injured in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Crash

28 December 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Olasunkanmi Akinlotan

The lone accident happened at 6.30 a.m. around the Guru Mahajji area in Oyo State.

Ten persons died and six others were injured in an accident on Tuesday involving a commercial bus in the Oyo axis of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Oyo State, Joshua Adekanye, stated this on Tuesday.

Mr Adekanye said the lone accident happened at 6.30 a.m. around Guru Mahajji area in Oyo State.

The commercial bus has TRK 135 ZY on its number plate.

Many lives were lost in crashes recorded on the expressway in 2022 .

In the latest one, according to the FRSC boss, the commercial bus was travelling overnight from Malumfashi, Kastiina State, when it suddenly encountered a truck carrying a container that was driving against traffic.

Mr Adekanye said while trying to avoid the truck, the bus hit the container and fell into a ditch. Following the accident, the truck driver immediately ran away.

A total of 17 male adults and a male child were involved in the accident.

"People killed in the accident are 10 male adults. People injured are six, including five male adults and one male child, while two adult males were unhurt," he stated

The FRSC boss said the injured persons were taken to Ibadan Central Hospital while the corpses were deposited at the Adeoyo Hospital morgue in Ibadan.

He said the police division at the tollgate area of Ibadan has taken charge of the crashed vehicle.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.