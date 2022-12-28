Nigeria: Passenger Dies As Bus Rams Into Tanker in Lagos

28 December 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Oluwakemi Adelagun

About 14 people were in the bus when it rammed into the petrol tanker.

A yet-to-be-identified passenger has been killed in an accident at Secretariat Bus-Stop, inward Otedola Bridge, Lagos State.

The accident occurred on Tuesday around 5 p.m, Adebayo Taofiq, the spokesperson of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA ), said in a statement.

The commercial bus carrying about 13 passengers suffered a brake failure and rammed into a petrol tanker.

Mr Taofiq said 12 passengers and the bus driver who were trapped inside the vehicle were rescued by LASTMA officers.

"The accident, which occurred around 5 p.m. today had the driver of a commercial bus (KJA 364 YA) and another 12 passengers trapped," the statement reads.

"A preliminary investigation revealed that the commercial bus had a brake failure and ran into a tanker trailer while on motion by Otedola Bridge.

"One of the accident victims died instantly while others were handed over to Medical personnel (Emergency Responder) who came to the accident scene by Lastma Officials."

According to the statement, the agency's general manager, Bolaji Oreagba, warned motorists, particularly commercial bus drivers to always ensure that their vehicles are in good condition before embarking on any journey within or outside the state.

