Nigeria: D'Banj's Arrest, Mercy Aigbe's Third Marriage, Other Celebrity Scandals of 2022 (Part 1)

From leaked nudes to infidelity allegations and everything in between, these are some notable Nigerian celebrity scandals that rocked 2022.

What is a world without scandal? Despite carrying a measure of negativity, scandals spice the world, giving people something to talk about.

From January to December 2022, some Nigerian entertainers and socialites were involved in one scandalous activity or another that kept their fans refreshing web pages for the latest updates.

From leaked nudes to infidelity allegations and everything in between, these are some notable Nigerian celebrity scandals that rocked 2022.

Nkechi Blessing vs Opeyemi Falegan

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday ranks among the top personalities with the most scandalous outings this year. In 2021, she shared pictures of her purported wedding to her now estranged lover, Opeyemi Falegan.

However, in April, the couple went their separate ways, with Ms Sunday stating after their break-up that she was never legally married to Falegan.

Mr Falegan also accused the actress of dating him for money. He said the actress desperately needed a child and had drained him financially.

Mercy Aigbe's third marriage

This Nollywood actress opened the doors to scandals this year.

After months of speculation, in January, Yoruba movie star Mercy Aigbe finally confirmed her relationship with a famous Yoruba filmmaker and movie marketer, Kazim Adeoti.

She unveiled him on his birthday eve on her Instagram account and described him as her " Boo".

In June, Mercy Aigbe was involved in a brawl at a party with a businesswoman identified as Lara Olukotun, popularly known as Larrit.

In a video that trended on social media, the businesswoman and Aigbe exchanged words, and the former threw a bottle at the actress.

Later, some police officers came to whisk the actress away.

In April, Ms Aigbe got enmeshed in another scandal as her husband's first wife, Oluwafunsho, flew in from abroad to demand access to her property. She also claimed the actress betrayed her trust by allegedly sleeping with and marrying her husband.

Aside from that, Mr Adeoti was said to be the actress' ex-husband's best friend.

Yul Edochie embraced polygamy

Out of the blues, Nollywood actor Yul Edochie woke up and decided he was a polygamist.

Except he didn't just decide. He had an affair with his industry colleague, Judy Austin.

In April, Yul, 40, introduced his son, Star Dike Munachimso, from his second wife and colleague, sparking controversy.

Eight months after declaring himself a polygamist, amid backlash from his family and fans, the actor apologised to his first wife, Ms May, with whom he shares four kids.

Skiibii and DSF saga

In October, Nigerian actress and disc jockey Dorcas Fapson, DSF, was caught up in a bedroom video scandal following the accidental leak of her private video.

The actress mistakenly uploaded a bedroom video for her boyfriend and famous singer, Skiibii, on her Snapchat status.

She revealed that she was getting a wax and was sending a streak to Skiibii but accidentally uploaded it on her status.

Later that month, they fell out, and it led to an abrupt end to their relationship.

According to the DSF, she spent her money on Skiibii while dating.

She accused him of lying and cheating, while Skiibii kept mute about the breakup.

Oxlade's sex tape

Another early scandal of 2022 was singer Oxlade's nude video finding its way to social media through Snapchat.

In the early hours of the 9th of February, Nigerians on social media woke up to the news of the singer's leaked sex tape and numerous nude photos.

The video showed the 24-year-old singer having sex with an unknown lady.

The singer later apologised to his fans, inferring that a trusted friend betrayed him.

BNXN's nude video

Another Nigerian singer, BNXN, formally known as Buju, trended on Twitter after his nude video was shared online by a Swedish lady who claims to be his girlfriend.

The Swedish lady, identified as Filma Jones, allegedly leaked several intimate videos of them, including footage showing them in bed and another video showing the singer completely naked.

The lady claimed the singer allegedly got her pregnant and dumped her.

Dbanj's arrest

It may sound far-fetched, but Nigerian popstar, Dbanj is no stranger to police stations.

The singer, who was once called in for questioning on allegations of rape, was, on the 6th of December, arrested and detained.

It was after ICPC operatives closed in on him, forcing him to surrender himself at the agency's headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria's capital.

Investigators alleged that D'banj colluded with some compromised government officials to introduce ghost beneficiaries into the payroll of the N-Power scheme.

Later that week, the singer was granted bail on self-recognition.

Empress Njamah's blackmail tale

Also in December, Nollywood actress Empress Njamah posted a video on Instagram alleging that she was coerced into an engagement.

She was reacting to a clip of herself announcing her engagement on her page.

The Olabisi Onabanjo University English graduate who posted an eight-minute-long video on her business page on Instagram said she made the engagement video under duress.

Ms Njamah, who once dated singer Timaya, said the unnamed individual came into her life when she was vulnerable as she had just lost her friend, Ada Ameh.

She accused him of domestic violence and theft, among other cries. She also said he had an intimate video of herself, which he was using to blackmail her.

Sammie Okposo's US lover affair

Another year opener for the entertainment industry was the scandal involving the late singer Sammie Okposo and an American-based woman.

In January, the music star confirmed having a sexual relationship with a lady while on a trip abroad.

The music star took to his Instagram page on the 25th of January, where he penned an apology expressing regret at his actions.

Mr Okposo's apology came shortly after the lady by the alias African Doll accused him of impregnating her.

Sadly, On November 25, the singer passed due to health-related issues and was buried on the 16th of December.

Annie and Pero

Pero Adeniyi, one of 2Baba's Baby mamas, shaded the singer's wife, Annie Idibia after the latter opened up on her marriage.

Pero, who threatened to sue Annie last year after she accused her of sleeping with Tuface, bore three of the singer's seven children.

Annie, part of the celebrities on the Young, Famous, and African reality show got vulnerable with some of her co-stars as she spoke about her marriage.

The actress revealed that her first child is the singer's fifth kid despite meeting him before other women.

Ms Pero then threw a subtle shade at Annie, an actress, when she wrote, "Me I get Sense I get GOD, I come 1st, I don boss, Plenty talk, Plenty noise, Aye ole feni to way.

Eni t'omo way, sheb'oun logo Barnabas? Oshe kizz bobo! Incredible! Unbeatable! Palatable! Unshakable, Unsinkable."

2Baba's alleged third baby mama

In August, the legendary singer, Innocent '2Baba' Idibia, apologised to his wife, Annie, for the embarrassment he caused her.

It triggered rumours of the possibility of the singer getting yet another woman pregnant.

However, 2Baba's management debunked reports that the famous singer got someone pregnant.

According to a statement from the singer's management, Now Muzik, headed by Efe Omoregbe, the pregnancy rumours arose because fans, friends and the concerned public wanted to know why the singer tendered the apology.

The superstar singer was rumoured to have gotten a banker pregnant. The banker was said to be a close friend of the family.

In his apology to his wife of 10 years, the singer said he had not been a good father, husband and baby daddy.

This newspaper reported how 2Baba tendered an unreserved apology to his wife of 10 years, saying he had not been a good father, husband and baby daddy.

The singer posted a clip of a crowd singing along to his song, 'Implication' on Instagram. In the post, 2Baba apologised for all the embarrassment he caused his wife, kids, mother, extended family, and management team.

2Baba is the father of seven children from three women, Pero Adeniyi and Sumbo Adeoye nee Ajaba, and his wife, Annie.

Baba Ijesha's sentencing

In June, an Ikeja Special Offences Court convicted actor Olanrewaju James, alias Baba Ijesha, of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old minor.

Baba Ijesha's rape trial lasted over 12 months since his arrest and arraignment in June 2021.

The judge, Oluwatoyin Taiwo, in a two-hour judgement on Thursday, convicted Baba Ijesha of indecent treatment of a child, sexual assault and attempted sexual assault.

She sentenced him to 16 years in prison, concurrently.

He was found guilty of four of six offences; two charges attract five years while the remaining two attract three years.

His 16-year jail term will run concurrently. It means that the movie actor will spend five years behind bars.

Annie Idibia's brother's callout

In March, Wisdom Macaulay, the elder brother of Annie Idibia, called her out in a bitter rant months after another of her brothers disowned her.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Entertainment Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On Instagram, Wisdom said he works for Annie but never gets paid. Instead, he said, she only gave him paltry sums and enslaved him.

He added that when she's angry, she stops giving him anything.

He said Tuface recently sent him some money after years of begging, but the money wasn't enough to meet his family's needs.

He also apologised to Imo State indigenes for not paying his wife's bride price and blamed his inability to deliver on Annie not giving him money while accusing his actress sister of being a drug addict.

Moses Armstrong's arrest

For allegedly molesting a minor, Nollywood actor Moses Armstrong, in June, was arrested and jailed.

He was the second Nollywood star to be sent behind bars for rape allegations after his colleague, James Olanrewaju, also known as Baba Ijesha.

Mr Armstrong, a former aide to Governor Udom Emmanuel, was arraigned on charges of "rape" and "threat to life."

The judge, Samuel Ukoima, after citing different sections of the State Administration of Criminal Justice Law 2022, denied him bail as canvassed by his defence counsel.

He spent weeks behind bars before regaining his freedom. His trial continues in January.

Harrysong and Soso Soberekon beef

Famous singer Harrysong and music executive Soso Soberekon are known to be good friends.

So when Harrysong, in an interview with OAPs Nedu and Husband Material on 'The Frankly Speaking' podcast, alleged that Mr Soberekon tried to kill him, it sent shock waves across the entertainment industry.

Speaking on 'Friendship in the Entertainment Industry', 'Reggae Blues' crooner said he isn't cordial with Mr Soberekon.

He said, "Soso is not my friend. Na, my enemy. He wants to kill me. He sent people to come and kill me in Port Harcourt. No jokes. I have evidence; I have videos. I have pictures."

In the tell-all session, Harrysong said that cultism is prevalent in the Nigerian music industry.

He also spoke on his issue with Kcee, which got him arrested.

However, in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES, Mr Soberekon described Harrysong's allegations as false and misleading.

He further demanded a retraction from Harrysong through his legal representatives, No Limit Legal Partners.

He also demanded an apology and damages in the sum of N500m for a "libellous publication."