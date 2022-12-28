Ghana: Entrepreneurship Training Held in Accra for Persons Living With Disability

Social Enterprise Ghana, as part of its Green Championship Project, on Tuesday organised a green entrepreneurship training session for Persons with Disabilities, in Accra.

The project which was sponsored by KGL Foundation, trained 30 women with disability in green and circular economy. They were taken through the methods of snail rearing and growing mushrooms.

Chief Executive Officer of QET Organix Farms and Consult , Mr Twene Emmanuel, highlighted that since the world was shifting towards an agricultural area, it was therefore prudent to engage the women especially those who were physically challenged.

"We came up with this initiative so that our mothers and sisters could do something for themselves and impact others," he added.

One of the beneficiaries, Lisbet A. Salifu, said that despite having her own small business, the knowledge garnered about snail and mushroom farming, will add more income to her sales and help cater for her family.

I have learnt a lot especially concerning the farming of mushrooms. They have a high nutritional value and could be added as a supplement for our seasonings.

Another beneficiary, Madam Adelaide Agbosu lauded the initiative and asked for more support from other stakeholders.

"I will be glad if other groups could come on board to empower us so that we convince our colleagues who are begging on the streets to join this enterprise," she said.

She also encouraged her colleagues to focus on the snail business since people are now consuming snails more than meat due to the high calcium content found in them.

Social Enterprise Ghana has also trained 120 young women and refugees in green and circular economy.

Social Enterprise Ghana (SE Ghana) is an organisation that seeks to bring together all the players in the social enterprise sector in Ghana to build a stronger social enterprise ecosystem and increase its impact.