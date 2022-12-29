Nigeria: I'm Very Difficult to Satisfy - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has declared that he is a very difficult person to satisfy as a public officer.

Speaking Wednesday at the State House, Abuja, shortly after decorating the newly promoted Commander of the Brigade of Guards, Major-General Mohammed Usman, the President stressed that "those who work with me know I am very difficult to satisfy.

"But I have never had any reason, whatsoever, to report you to the Chief of Army Staff or the Minister of Defence.

"Nobody has been able to touch me while you are here, I'm absolutely satisfied with your performance."

The President said he will give the directive on Major-General Usman's next assignment, considering that he too is about to leave, and as he has often said "I will live far away from Abuja."

President Buhari heaped praises on the newly promoted Commander, describing him as an outstanding officer who is serving the nation with great zeal.

President Buhari, assisted by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Faruk Yahaya and the wife of the Commander, Rekiya Usman, decorated the officer with the rank of Major-General.

The President recalled his tumultuous military career marked with coups, counter-coups and detention, describing General Usman as a very lucky officer to have risen to the height of his military career with distinction and without hiccups.

He commended General Usman for his diligence, loyalty, patience and hardwork.

"You are very lucky to have the health and ability to carry out your assignments.

President Buhari commended the family of the military officer for their patience in putting up with the challenging assignment he carries out with great aptitude and steadfastness.

Earlier in his remarks, Major-General Usman thanked the President for his outstanding support to the Brigade of Guards, citing the approval for the procurement of 400 armoured vehicles, which he said were enough to secure his area of responsibility including the Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa State and parts of Niger State.

He expressed happiness with the President for the promotion, saying it would spur him to do even better in his assigned responsibilities.