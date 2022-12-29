Rwanda: Héritier Ruvumbu Set to Rejoin Rayon Sports

29 December 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Alexis Kayinamura

Former Rayon Sports forward, Héritier Luvumbu Nzinga, arrived in Rwanda where he is expected to sign a year contract with Rayon Sports.

Luvumbu landed at the Kigali International Airport on Wednesday, December 28.

On April 24, 2021, Luvumbu signed a contract to play for Rayon Sports. After just four months, on July 19, 2021, he left, heading to Angola's Clube Desportivo Primeiro de Agosto for a one-year contract.

Times Sports understands that Luvumbu did not have a club, and he could sign for Rayon Sports on one year deal to help the team in the second half of the local league scheduled to start on January 20.

The 29-year-old rose to fame in 2014 when he played for his hometown club AS Vita Club in DRC. He left in 2017 to join Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in Belgium.

In 2018, Luvumbu moved to the Association Sportive des Forces Armées Royales (AS FAR) of Morocco. In 2019, he joined Club Athletic Youssoufia Berrechid and from there he joined Rayon Sports.

Since 2014, he has been called up to the national team of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Les Léopards, and he is one of the players who helped them win the 2016 CHAN held in Rwanda.

