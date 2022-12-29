Rwanda/Ghana: AS Kigali Edge Closer to Signing Ghanaian Striker

Rwanda Premier League table leaders AS Kigali are on the verge of sealing a two-year deal with Ghanaian striker Moro Sumaila from Etincelles Football Club.

Clubs in Rwanda have had more than a full month to plot their January transfer window moves and how to improve for the final stretch of the season or the start to the league campaign and the Peace Cup.

AS Kigali still has a long way to go in 2022/23 and January will prove to be a crucial month if they need to strengthen their squad. They are leading the table with 30 points tallying with SC Kiyovu, followed by APR, Gasogi United and Rayon Sports with 28 points, each, after 15 matches.

AS Kigali stepped up their search for a top striker as they are seeking to win their first league title.

The Ghanaian forward scored nine goals in 15 league matches and will become the first signing for new head coach Andre Casa Mbungo who has won two Peace Cup titles with AS Kigali and Police.

"It is important to strengthen our team in preparation for a tough campaign next to matches of the second round. We haven't yet signed any player and we believe we need someone who will help us achieve our target in the season," Casa Mbungo said.

Sumaila was born on June 20, 1995 and currently plays as a striker for Etincelles. He also played for Cape Coast Ebusua Dwarfs in Ghana.

Etincelles president Enock Ndagijimana told Times Sport that the 27-year-old striker is expected to join AS Kigali "next week" after both sides finalise talks.

"We want to assess before we could commit ourselves to letting him go. They need a key striker who can be pivotal for them in the upcoming matches."

SC Kiyovu and Rayon Sports are among other teams that want to sign him in January.

AS Kigali has not won the league title since it was founded in 1999 but has won five cup competitions.

AS Kigali won the Peace Cup in 2001 as Les Citadins FC before changing its name, in 2005, and went to win the tourney again in 2013 and 2019.

After the first round of the league, all teams will take a two-week break.

The league will resume on January, 20.