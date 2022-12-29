Nigeria: G-5 Governors in London to See Ekwerenmadu - Source

Contrary to speculations about the reason behind the trip embarked upon by the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, and his four aggrieved colleagues, the team is in London principally to meet with the former Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekwerenmadu.

A source familiar with the development told Vanguard late on Wednesday, that the G-5 Governors were fully aware of the anxiety within the polity with regards to what they were up to.

The usually reliable source said, "The G-5 are not political neophytes they are experienced administrations and politicians.

"They read what is currently trending on twitter speculating on the reason for their latest trip to London and just had a laugh.

"The trip is mainly to reach out to the Ekwerenmadu's in their hour of need.

"The Enugu State Governor for one is personally concerned about the wellbeing of the former DSP so are his colleagues.

"On the issue of the stand of the governors on their preferred candidate for the 2023 Presidential election, the word is just like our leader, Governor Wike has said 'wait.'

"Nigerians should give little time consultations are ongoing the governors are on the same page, they will soon speak with one voice."

Speculations have been rife that the G-5 governors were in London to take a final decision on who to support for the 2023 presidential race after announcing there will be no deal with the PDP unless the National Chairman of the party, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu resigns.

Wike and his counterparts: Samuel Ortom (Benue), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) and Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), have stuck to their guns despite entreaties by party elders and leaders including the party's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar urging them to sheath their swords.