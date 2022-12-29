South Africa: Call for Justice for Victims of Boksburg Hospital Explosion - South African News Briefs - December 29, 2022

Cape Town — Call for Justice for Victims of Explosion at Boksburg Hospital

Family members of one of the health workers who died in an explosion at the O.R. Tambo Memorial Hospital are calling for justice for all the victims. A tanker transporting gas, to Botswana crashed into a low-lying bridge, causing the explosion. The death toll stands at 28 and two people are still reported missing. The family's call follows reports that the driver of the tanker was released due to a lack of evidence.

South Africa Braces as Stage 4 Load Shedding Returns

A breakdown of four generating units and delays in returning some units to service, has led to Stage 4 load shedding with immediate effect. Meanwhile, Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter has said that the utility has recorded a nett loss of R12.3 billion in this financial year ending March 2022 - an improvement from R25 billion in 2021, Eyewitness News reports.

Third Perpetrator In Court After Racist Bloemfontein Resort Attack

A 48-year-old man is to appear at the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court today for the attack on two black teenagers at the Maselspoort Resort. The suspect faces a number of charges, including attempted murder, Eyewitness News reports. He is among a group of three men accused of denying the brothers access to a communal pool they claimed was reserved for white people.