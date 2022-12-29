Nigeria: 2023 - Obasanjo 'Fully Backing' Peter Obi's Campaign - Osuntokun

The newly appointed Director General (DG) of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of Labour Party (LP), Akin Osuntokun on Wednesday revealed that former President Olusegun Obasanjo is "fully" backing the 2023 campaign of the LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Osuntokun during an interview session on Channels Television's Politics Today made the aforementioned statement while answering a question about Obasanjo's role in the Obi/Datti.

Speaking on the former president's close relationship with him and Okupe, Osuntokun said, "He is a father figure. That's a better description of the relationship. He's a father figure to us, not an 'ally.' Assuming that what you are saying is correct, am I not qualified for the job? Am I not competent for it?"

Asked if his appointment was based on the recommendation of the former president, Osuntokun said, "You'll have to ask the presidential candidate, my principal, whether it was an Obasanjo slot and that was how the position was filled.

"Don't forget that I was the immediate zonal coordinator of the campaign in South-West, so this is essentially an elevation. It is not that I'm just joining the campaign organisation, but if you say that it's Obasanjo's slot, people have different perceptions and you're at liberty to say so."

The campaign DG argued that the focus should not be on who is behind his appointment, but what he brings to the table.

"Forget about who recommended me or whether I'm filling the slot of somebody. That is not an issue. It's my capacity and competence to do the job that matters most. If Obasanjo recommends a very competent person who will lead the party to victory, why should I have any issues with that. For me, it's a non-issue," he said.