Nigeria: Traditional Ruler Hails Governor Bello, As Buhari Sets to Commission Projects

29 December 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Gabriel Olawale

As President Muhammadu Buhari sets to commission legacy projects in Kogi State, the Ohi of Eika, His Royal Highness, Mallam Umar MomohJimoh Opewu has applauded Governor Yahaya Bello for his achievements in office especially the construction and furnishing of Unity House which is the newly built palace of Ohinoyi.

The traditional ruler who called on the people to join hands with the governor in his determination to transform the state told reporters in his palace that the peace and security of lives and property being enjoyed in the state and Kogi Central was as a result of the governor's sleepless nights.

While urging for continuous prayers for the governor, the revered traditional ruler said since the governor assumed office, he has succeeded in curbing the high rate of insecurity that bedeviled the state in the past.

His words, "the governor must be commended for the construction of the Reference hospital, the Unity house, road construction, the establishment of a University, Model Schools across the state and above all, the deliberate efforts of the governor to unite the people across the senatorial districts, both in terms of religion.

"I have never witnessed this level of monumental and rapid development since the creation of this state. The special attention for the traditional rulers' welfare and their involvement in the governance and security management of their various domains is novel and commendable. It is not in vain when you see Mr. President coming to the state to commission some of these legacy projects amidst his crowded schedule. We appreciate Mr. President for finding time to make us proud and for his support for the governor.

"There's no don't that the governor has wiped away the tears of the people in so many communities, especially those who had never experienced any development project in their areas. The model schools, hospitals among other signature projects will certainly provide employment amd job opportunities for the locals and beyond. And considering the multiplier effect of that, it would address poverty reduction and boom in economic activities. We, the people of Eika commend the governor and welcome the President to Kogi state".

