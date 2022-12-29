Nigeria: Masari, Tambuwal Sign N289 Billion, N189 Billion 2023 Budgets Into Law

Katsina State Governor Aminu Ballo Masari yesterday signed into law the 2023 budget bill of N289.6 billion.

At the Government House, Katsina, where he signed the bill, the governor said his administration had performed well despite the economic challenges caused by insecurity, the COVID-19 pandemic and dwindling revenue from the federation account.

Masari said he expects that the coming administration in the state would build on his achievements.

He said, "For myself and this government, today is special, another government would be coming in. I however thank the Almighty Allah that despite the challenges, our regime has recorded meaningful progress.

"We have gone through thick and thin. Our projections for revenue were affected by a fall in crude oil prices and COVID-19 among others. But we are here not to grandstand; we are here not for applause. We are here for service.

"As 2023 is approaching, we hope and pray that the next generation of leaders will build on our modest achievements. Nigeria has human and natural resources. All we need is leadership that would help our people to harness their potential and build a greater Nigeria that our children and generation unborn would be proud of," he said.

On his part, the speaker of the state House of Assembly, Hon. Tasiu Maigari, who presented the bill to the governor for assent, said the legislature reviewed upward the budget from N288.6 billion which was presented to the House by the governor some weeks ago.

Also yesterday, Sokoto State Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal signed the 2023 Appropriation Bill of N189 billion into law.

After signing the bill, Tambuwal appreciated the executive arm's cordial working relationship with the legislature, saying that the members had demonstrated commitment and patriotism to the development of the state.

The governor appealed to all the stakeholders and government functionaries who will implement the budget to work harder for the good of the state.

He commended the civil society organisations and development partners who always participate in the budget process throughout his tenure and urged them to continue to give their best.

Tambuwal also appreciated the dedication of the civil servants and people of the state for their unflinching support towards the success of his administration.

Earlier, the Speaker, Aminu Manya Achida, said he was impressed with the achievements of the 2022 budget despite all the financial problems faced by the country and the state.

He said the governor recorded various achievements in the area of education, health, agriculture, infrastructure among others.

The speaker added that the 2023 budget is a balanced one that takes into cognizance some needs of the people.