Nigeria: 'King of Thieves', Four Hollywood Movies Raked N2.5 Billion in 2022 - Filmone

'King of Thieves', the only Nollywood movie that made a list, was released on the 8th of April and told the story of how a bandit threatened the peace of a flourishing kingdom.

In 2022, Nigerian-owned production and distribution company, FilmOne revealed that the Nigerian film and cinema industry had a record-breaking year, with four Hollywood movies and one Nollywood film raking in over N2.5 billion.

In a press release, the distribution giant listed Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Dr Strange: Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, The Woman King and King of Thieves as the movies that helped achieve this milestone.

They wrote, "The top films of the year, distributed by FilmOne Entertainment, include Wakanda Forever, which at today's count, grossed N880m, Dr Strange at N435,338,554m, Thor: Love & Thunder at N375,264,271m, King of Thieves at N320,885,650m, and Woman King at N266,558,938m."

The entertainment powerhouse crediting the success of this new milestone to filmmakers also applauded the film industry at large.

"This success is not only a testament to the talent and creativity of Nigeria's filmmakers but also the importance of the film industry as a cultural export and foreign exchange earner for the country."

Speaking further on the role of the film Industry in Nigeria, Filmone pointed out its importance in reducing unemployment.

They said, "In addition to providing entertainment for audiences, the film industry also provides employment and opportunities for Nigeria's youth, further contributing to the country's economic growth."

Kene Okwuosa, CEO of FilmOne Entertainment, expressed his Joy in seeing these films' success and growth in the industry. He said the film industry plays a vital role in our culture and economy, and we are hopeful that it will continue to thrive in the coming years." He added.

Record Breakers

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which raked in the most views and profits, was released on 11th November.

The movie, set following King Tchalla, showed the Wakandans battling external forces who seek to exploit vibranium; Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M'Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their fate, they are met with a new foe who has existed for a long time, Namor.

The movie, widely among the most anticipated film, also drew in many reviews.

Dr Strange: Multiverse of Madness was another Marvel release which got Nigerian Flocking to the cinemas.

The movie, released on 6th May, showed Doctor Strange teaming up with a mysterious teenage girl from his dreams who can travel across multiverses to battle multiple threats, including other-universe versions of himself, which threaten to wipe out millions across the multiverse.

Thor: Love and Thunder were released on July 8th; in the movie, Thor embarks on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced, a quest for inner peace. However, his retirement gets interrupted by Gorr, the God Butcher, a galactic killer who seeks the extinction of the gods.

To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who, to his surprise, inexplicably wields his magical hammer.

Woman King, released on 4th October, tells a story set In the 1800s, where a group of all-female warriors protects the African kingdom of Dahomey with skills and fierceness unlike anything the world has ever seen.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Faced with a new threat, Gen. Nanisca trains the next generation of recruits to fight against the Oyo empire and foreign enemies that are determined to destroy their way of life.

King of Thieves, the only Nollywood movie that made a list, was released on the 8th of April. The epic Nigerian film tells the story of how a bandit threatened the peace of a flourishing kingdom and forced the native mystical and worldly forces must come together to save the day.

New releases are not left out

Filmone also revealed that December releases such as Avatar: The Way of the Water, Battle on Buka Street, and Ijakumo performed well at the box office.

According to FilmOne, Battle on Buka Street brought in N200 million in 12 days, and Ijakumo made an impressive N65 million in five days.