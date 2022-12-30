Nigeria: Former Miss Nigeria Dies At 75

The deceased represented Western State at the beauty pageant and won the competition to become Miss Nigeria in 1968.

Former Miss Nigeria, Foluke Abosede Ntukdem, has passed on peacefully in her sleep at her Lagos residence.

She died on Monday, 19th of December, 2022, as confirmed by the family

She was 75.

The deceased represented Western State at the beauty pageant and won the competition to become Miss Nigeria in 1968.

She also represented Nigeria at the 18th edition of Miss World held in the British capital in November 1968, which Miss Australia Penny Plummer won.

The son of the late beauty queen, Mfon, when contacted on Thursday, confirmed to our correspondent that his mother died in her sleep.

"My mum, Mrs Foluke Abosede Ntukidem (neeOgundipe), died last Monday, 19th December, at age 75. She had been Miss Nigeria in 1968. We are concluding arrangements and selecting pictures which we will share once concluded," he said.