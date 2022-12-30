Nigeria: Stephanie Otobo Vs Apostle Suleman, Olaiya Igwe's Naked Video, Other Scandals That Rocked 2022 (Part 2)

Below is a conclusion of a list of notable Nigerian entertainment scandals that got entertainment lovers talking in 2022.

There seemed to be no end to the scandals that hit the Nigerian entertainment industry this year.

Even in the final days of 2022, leaked explicit videos, slander, outright insults, and sometimes retractions continue to trail the entertainment industry.

In the first part of this series, we highlighted some of the most prominent scandals that characterised the Nigerian entertainment scene in 2022.

Below is a conclusion of some notable scandals that got entertainment lovers talking in 2022.

Stephanie Otobo vs Apostle Suleman

In May, Stephanie Otobo, a Canada-based Nigerian singer, who once accused a famous preacher, Johnson Suleman, of infidelity and abuse, released a diss track, 'Apostle', dedicated to him.

Ms Otobo, whom the fiery cleric accused of blackmail, a threat to life, conspiracy, and intent to steal from him in 2017, resumed her damning accusations backed with what she described as receipts.

The dancehall singer, whose stage name is Stephanie D'ocean, also released a photo she claimed was the pastor's 'genitals' on a Twitter thread and said he planned to kill her.

She also challenged him to come forward and debunk her claims while threatening to release a video.

Adeniyi Johnson's apology to wife

In December, actor Adeniyi Johnson apologised to his wife and colleague, Oluwaseyi Edun, over a controversial video.

The clip, which sparked controversies on the internet, had Johnson in a car with a lady who sat close to him for pictures.

He said the lady was an "overzealous" fan who was excited to meet him and ask for a picture while he was rushing to a set. To save time, he asked her to enter his car where she made the video, he explained.

The actor also stated that the lady mischievously posted the video with misleading captions on her personal social media pages, which led many to believe they were in a relationship.

The actor, who was once married to Toyin Abraham, also apologised to his wife for what his "free spirit and playfulness" had cost their marriage.

Halima Abubakar and Apostle Suleman

In October, ailing Nollywood actress Halima Abubakar announced quitting acting.

Although she didn't state the reasons behind the decision, the post caption, 'rejuvenate and continue healing,' suggests it may have to do with her deteriorating health.

It also coincides with charges the Founder of Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleman, filed against her for alleged defamation.

In September, the actress' siblings called Apostle Suleman out over her deteriorating health.

She accused him of reneging on his promise to marry her, saying he was responsible for an undisclosed life-threatening ailment that had plagued her for years.

She also alleged that Mr Suleman had sexual affairs with several actresses, including Shan George and Iyabo Ojo, a claim the cleric and his handlers ignored.

She told her fans and followers on Instagram that her life was in danger and that ther cleric should be held responsible for whatever occurs her.

Tonto Dikeh, Bobrisky fight dirty

Their bond was so strong that they embarked on a trip to Dubai together to have a good time in 2020. But that was the beginning of the end of their friendship.

Upon their return to the country after Tonto Dikeh's arrest and release in Dubai, which went viral, things have never been the same for the two friends. In May, Bobrisky slammed Tonto for being ungrateful for all his help and friendship.

The crossdresser accused her of insulting the Dubai police because she was intoxicated. He stated that she was locked up for two days while he pulled strings to get to the location where she was detained.

He further stated they were trapped in the UAE for three months while he paid all her bills.

Responding, Tonto Dikeh, who had an Instagram live chat with media personality Daddy Freeze, blasted the crossdresser, explaining how disgusted she felt whenever she had a misunderstanding with Bobrisky.

She said talking about Bob or fighting him was like physically rolling in the mud. She said Bobrisky has refused to move on from their bitter friendship and used every opportunity to slander her.

Tonto and Kpokpogri

It's Tonto Dikeh again, but this time around, with her former lover, Prince Kpokpogri. In 2021, the duo were involved in several messy fights on social media and in real time, leading to the arrest and detention of Kpokpogri in Abuja.

However, the controversial actress-turned-politician in April resumed fighting on social media with Kpokpogri.

Tonto posted a video of Kpokpogri twerking, which kick-started yet another round of hostilities between them.

The 36-year-old actress recently described her ex-boyfriend as a public d*ck; she also claimed that Kpokpogri had an affair with his married sister.

Kpokpogri accused her of sleeping with people's husbands and snatching boyfriends.

The bitter war of attrition between the two continued with Tonto daring him to post proof of her affairs with married men.

She also called on him to return her diamonds and accessories the police couldn't retrieve from his possession.

Kpokpogri's house demolished

Call it karma, but Prince Kpokpogiri, Tonto Dikeh's ex, got served a bad hand this year when his nine-bedroom mansion, valued at almost a billion naira, was demolished by the Federal Capital Development Authority.

An aide to the FCT minister claimed that Kpokpogri built his house on a major highway, hence the demolition.

On July 7, an Abuja court restrained the FCT minister, Muhammad Bello, from further demolishing his Gusape District, Apo Estate, Abuja, residence.

The politician said that he has an exclusion order against the Nigerian government to the UN because Nigeria can't breach the law that governs the people.

Cha Cha Eke and Austin Faani

Nollywood actress Chacha Eke, for the second time in two years, announced the end of her marriage of nine years to filmmaker Austin Faani. It happened in June.

The actress hinted that the reasons for the split bordered on physical abuse. She said it is better if she leaves while still alive or risks leaving as a corpse.

However, her husband quickly denied allegations that he physically abused his wife. In November, six months after the actress absolved him of the blame.

She opened up on the several manic episodes of bipolar disorder she had experienced and how they almost wrecked her marriage because it wasn't diagnosed.

Chioma Okoye vs Oma Nnadi

In December, Nollywood actress Chioma Okoye called out her industry colleague Oma Nnadi over an N13 million debt.

Chioma claimed Oma had used her to collect a loan from someone. However, the actress was unwilling to pay and to worsen the situation; the latter has been using her celebrity status against her.

Chioma expressed gratitude to colleagues like Anita Joseph, Queen Nwokoye, and others who tried mediating between them.

She further stated that this had taught her to always have a written agreement before giving loans to friends.

In her reaction, Ms Nnadi appeared unbothered about the accusations.

Isaac Fayose vs Iyabo Ojo

In November, Isaac Fayose, brother of a former Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, called out actress Iyabo Ojo over the service rendered to him at the actor's restaurant.

Mr Fayose, in a post on his verified Instagram account and asserted that he bought pepper soup worth N7,000 from the actress' restaurant but was served bones instead of meat.

He made a video showing his followers what he was served and sent it to his cousin and celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani, urging them to give notice to Iyabo on the poor services rendered at her restaurant.

He then said he received a call from Iyabo Ojo, who had tagged him "a poor man," and he was only chasing clout.

Responding, the Nollywood actress, who recently announced her engagement, claimed that when she got the complaint, she reached out to her restaurant manager immediately and asked him to call and apologise.

Iyabo also said she asked the manager to tell Isaac to either request anything as compensation for the pepper soup sold to him or forward his account number for a refund.

She said she, however, got angry when she realised that the entrepreneur had already shared the video of the incident on WhatsApp, accusing him of trying to sabotage her business.

Juliana Olayode and Pastor Adigun

Yet another year opener, in January, Actress Juliana Olayode accused the popular Lagos pastor, Timilehin Adigun, of sexually assaulting her sister.

Ms Olayode, popularly known as Toyosi from her role in Jenifa's diary, had earlier called out the pastor who was her 'Spiritual father' for taking control of her Facebook and other social media accounts.

But in reaction, Adigun, the lead pastor of Mine Teens ministry, denied that he had the passwords to the social media accounts of the actress.

In what seemed like a war of words between the pastor and Juliana in a three-part video on Instagram, the Pastor claimed he knew some secrets about the actress but would instead not expose her.

The actress responded, asking him to expose her secrets even as she claimed that the pastor sexually abused and manipulated her sister.

It was the second time in two years that the pastor would be called out for his alleged sexcapades with teenage girls under his ministry.

In December 2020, PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Adigun, 37, was accused of sexcapades with teenage girls under his mentorship and tutelage.

UNICEF vs Nkechi Blessing's ex

In April, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) dissociated itself from ODF FOUNDATION, a non-profit owned by actress Nkechi Blessing's estranged lover, Opeyemi Falegan.

The Nigerian arm of the global body said that it was aware of a fictitious donation drive to raise funds for UNICEF.

Mr Falegan had announced that his foundation, which is situated in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, Nigeria, embarked on an N54 million fundraiser for the people of Ukraine. However, he could only raise N33,278 before UNICEF Nigeria issued the disclaimer.

Days later, UNICEF withdrew the scam alert it issued against Mr Falegan by deleting the scam alert post.

The organisation also clarified that the alert was issued because Falegan tried to promote his charity organisation while raising funds in the name of UNICEF.

It further stated that it retracted the scam alert because the fundraising had been discontinued.

Yomi Fabiyi and Mo Bimpe

In July, Nollywood filmmaker and actor Yomi Fabiyi called out his colleague Oyebade Adebimpe aka Mo Bimpe, as he debunked reports that he demanded sex from her in exchange for the movie role which brought her to the limelight.

Taking to his Instagram page, the actor attached a screenshot of their first online conversation in 2016, stating that he never demanded sex from her in exchange for a role.

The actress, married to actor Lateef Adedimeji, later buttressed his claims during a question-and-answer session on her Instagram stories.

She admitted that Mr Fabiyi requested to have a romantic relationship with her, and he didn't ask her out until they finished the movie they were both working on.

Isbae U's sex scandal

In January, Instagram comedian Adebayo Abidemi, popularly known as Isbae U, was accused of demanding sex from aspiring female skitmakers.

The recently bereaved comedian was called out for allegedly refusing to pay a lady who claimed he promised to send her money after making explicit video calls.

Following these allegations, other victims of the comedian's accuser shared proof of his demands.

Isbae U later issued a public apology following the sex-for-role allegations made against him.

Carter Efe and Berri Tiga clash

In September, two up-and-coming artistes, Carter Efe and Berri Tiga, were at loggerheads over the ownership and rights of 'Machala', a song they jointly sang.

The song, released on 29 July, was originally an ode to the music superstar Wizkid Ayo Balogun.

The dedicated Wizkid anthem was yanked off music streaming platforms Apple and Spotify in August.

No reasons were given; however, insiders say it might be connected to both artistes' ownership and rights tussle.

Berri Tiga revealed that Carter sent a deal which included him not having the right to perform the song.

He said they eventually agreed on a 70/30 split despite his manager telling him to go for 60/40.

He also revealed that famous Skit maker Sydney Talker and Efe Carter called and offered to pay him off the song with N100,000.

The singer stated that blogs misinterpreted his statement in the Live video as a claim of ownership of the single.

Baba Ijesha/ Princess exposé

As the trial of Baba Ijesha's molestation of a minor continued, the actor and his accuser, Damilola Adekoya, popularly known as Princess, continued, and the duo, who were said to be ex-lovers, laid accusations on each other.

During the hearing, the embattled Yoruba actor took the witness stand and revealed that Princess, his accuser, was his lover.

He said they met and started dating in 2014. He further accused her of staging the rape incident that landed him in jail.

On the other hand, Princess stated that she received death threats after speaking out about her colleague.

The comedienne, whose foster child was the victim in the case, noted that after she decided to take the matter up, a bounty was laid on her life, and she had death threats.

OAP Uche Igwe's arraignment

In May, Uche Igwe, an on-air personality popularly known as Darksam, was arraigned before Yaba Magistrate court for allegedly sharing the sex video of a Chrisland Schools pupil.

Mr Igwe, who works with Metro FM, Lagos state, was levelled with a two-count charge of cyberstalking and breach of peace after being charged to court by the state government.

The 40-year-old OAP was arraigned alongside four Chrisland School teachers - three males and one female.

Mr Igwe reportedly shared a video clip involving five Chrisland students allegedly engaging in sexual activities at a World Schools Games in Dubai.

Yemi Sonde's nude video

In December, ace broadcaster Yemi Sonde, the owner of the popular radio, Yes FM, claimed a blackmailer sent him a copy of the video showing him alone on his bed in his room naked.

According to Mr Sonde, the blackmailer, who claimed to live in Cote d'Ivoire, demanded sums of money ranging from N500,000 to N1,500,000 else he would post it on social media.

He noted that the blackmailer also contacted some of his friends with the video, asking them to convince him to part with the blackmail money.

Alhaja Kaola sex tape saga

In March, the sex tape of popular radio presenter Alhaja Kafilat Rufai a.k.a Alhaja Kaola, found its way online.

The OAP, who presents the Islamic programme 'Albayan with Alhaja Kaola' on Fresh FM, Ibadan, was seen in the viral video giving an unidentified man fellatio.

The media personality, who has confirmed that she's the one in the video, accused her ex-husband of being behind the leak. She alleged that her former husband, Sharafa, threatened to release nude photos and videos of her to the public.

Godwin Maduagu comes out as gay

Nollywood actor and model Godwin Maduagu, in September, announced that he is gay, and he is now living his truth.

The actor denied the allegation when his sex tape went viral in 2021.

In the video on his Instagram, the actor announced that he was now living his truth, adding the rainbow flag, a symbol of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) community.

Cossy Orjiakor alleged beastiality video

20 years after she allegedly indulged in bestiality, Nollywood actress Cossy Orjiakor revisited the rumour she had sex with a dog.

In 2002, a journalist wrote a story about the actress sleeping with dogs and even released pictures to support his claim.

In 2022 a video of an unidentified woman went viral on TikTok for bestiality. It triggered Ms Orjiakor to call security agents to re-open her case and bring those who tarnished her image to justice.

Among other things, she said that her image and career went down the drain, and she came down with emotional trauma.

Olaiya Igwe's nude campaign video

On the 3rd of December, Yoruba movie star Ebun Oloyede, popularly known as Olaiya Igwe, broke the internet.

The veteran actor made a nude video of himself campaigning for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

The actor, who hails from Ogun State, was in the news in August for prostrating before his benefactor MC Oluomo, the chairperson of the Lagos State Parks and Garages Committee, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly called MC Oluomo, for a car gift.

Uploading a nude video of himself on a beach, the actor offered prayers for Mr Tinubu's victory.

The video captured the veteran actor from behind, nude. He then turned around and was caught in a headshot as he prayed to the ocean for Mr Tinubu's victory.

Reminiscent of a typical Yoruba movie, the actor, who lost N52 million to movie piracy in 2014, once said that Mr Tinubu saved his life after he was diagnosed with nephrolithiasis (Kidney Stones) without knowing him, invoked the river god amidst thunder and lightning effects.

De General arrested in NDLEA drug bust

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, arrested a famous Instagram skit maker, Sunday Joshua, popularly known on social media as De-General.

During a raid, the NDLEA arrested him at a renowned drug joint at Orchid Estate, Lekki area of Lagos State.

Acting on credible intelligence, the agency, in a statement, said narcotics officers stormed the drug joint in the estate, where three suspects were arrested with illicit drugs, including 200 sachets of 225mg Tramadol and 1.5 kilograms of Cannabis Sativa.

Zinoleesky, Mohbads, arrested by NDLEA

NDLEA operatives in February arrested Nigerian singers Oniyide Azeez, also known as Zinoleesky, and his colleague Ilerioluwa Oladimeji aka Mohbads, after a midnight raid on their residence in Lagos.

The NDLEA made the arrest public after videos surfaced online showing officials of the agency in a scuffle with the two musicians. The suspects screamed when the NDLEA rounded them up and cuffed them on their respective Instagram pages.

The NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, said they recovered cannabis and Molly during the raid.

Black Chully's nude video

Famous Nigerian Tik-Toker, Black Chully, trended on social media in 2022 after she allegedly leaked a nude video of herself.

Black Chully is an up-and-coming Nigerian actress and comedian rapidly gaining popularity.

Black Chully, widely known for her sensual content, played comic roles in several movies and is very popular on TikTok.