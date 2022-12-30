Rwanda/Ghana: Richard Nathan Jets in to Complete Etincelles Move

Ghanaian striker Richard Nathan is in Rwanda to finalise his two-year deal with Etincelles ahead of the second round of Rwanda Premier League, Weekend Sport can confirm.

Nathan, 29, landed in Kigali on Wednesday, December 28, and moved to Rubavu Thursday, December 29, to meet his soon-to-be employers and agree on final talks with the club before putting pen to paper.

The striker will join Etincelles as a possible replacement for fellow Ghanaian Moro Sumaila who is close to joining AS Kigali in the coming days.

Nathan, previously played for Aduana Stars as well as Accra Great Olympics in the Ghana Premier League. He also had a stint in the Bosnian league in Europe.

He was also part of the squad that qualified Local Black Stars of Ghana to the CHAN 2023 finals slated in Algeria from January 13 to February 4, 2023.

Standing at 1,80cm with a great physique, Nathan is known for his power and eye for goal.

The attacker is being handled by Rwandan football agent Emmanuel Nduwayezu, who also represents Moro Sumaila, Peter Agblevor, Sadick Sulley and Chukwuma Odil.