Rwanda/Ghana: Richard Nathan Jets in to Complete Etincelles Move

29 December 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Ghanaian striker Richard Nathan is in Rwanda to finalise his two-year deal with Etincelles ahead of the second round of Rwanda Premier League, Weekend Sport can confirm.

Nathan, 29, landed in Kigali on Wednesday, December 28, and moved to Rubavu Thursday, December 29, to meet his soon-to-be employers and agree on final talks with the club before putting pen to paper.

The striker will join Etincelles as a possible replacement for fellow Ghanaian Moro Sumaila who is close to joining AS Kigali in the coming days.

Nathan, previously played for Aduana Stars as well as Accra Great Olympics in the Ghana Premier League. He also had a stint in the Bosnian league in Europe.

He was also part of the squad that qualified Local Black Stars of Ghana to the CHAN 2023 finals slated in Algeria from January 13 to February 4, 2023.

Standing at 1,80cm with a great physique, Nathan is known for his power and eye for goal.

The attacker is being handled by Rwandan football agent Emmanuel Nduwayezu, who also represents Moro Sumaila, Peter Agblevor, Sadick Sulley and Chukwuma Odil.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.