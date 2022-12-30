Ethiopia: Retired Presidents Kenyatta, Obasanjo in Ethiopia to Evaluate Tigray Peace Deal

29 December 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — Former President Uhuru Kenyatta landed in Ethiopia on Thursday evening where he is expected to join other African Union (AU) negotiators to evaluate the Tigray peace deal.

Uhuru's visit comes days after a high-level Ethiopian delegation landed in the Tigrayan capital of Mekele for a first official visit to implement issues signed in the November 2, 2022 peace agreement between the Ethiopian government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front.

The agreement provides for the disarmament of rebel forces, the re-establishment of federal authority in Tigray, and the reopening of access to the region.

The war began in November 2020 when Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent troops into Tigray after accusing the TPLF of attacking army bases.

The conflict has also left more than two million people displaced, while hundreds of thousands have been driven to the brink of famine and around 13.6 million people are dependent on humanitarian aid, according to United Nation figures.

