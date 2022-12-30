Tanzanian Footballers Mourn Pele

Edson Arantes do Nascimento better known as Pele (file photo).

Tanzania football players have joined the rest of the world to mourn Brazilian football legend Pele who passed away on Thursday aged 82.

He has left behind series of world cup records which without doubt will take long time to be broken and this is what makes him exceptional.

Taifa Stars skipper Mbwana Samatta is among several football stars in the country who have expressed their shock over the sudden death of Pele.

He has taken it to his Instagram account where he has posted Pele's photo captioned: "Bye bye legend of the game. Rest in Peace."

Likewise, Young Africans player Feisal Salum has also revealed his feelings about the death of Pele on his Instagram page writing: "Rest in Peace King of Football Pele."

Furthermore, Simba have mourned him through their Instagram platform where they have posted his picture captioning it "Your legacy will live forever."

In 1958, he won his first world cup for Brazil at 17 years old, becoming the youngest winner ever.

He went on to win another two world cups in 1962 and 1970 making him the only player in the world to win three world cup trophies.