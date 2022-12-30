Nigeria: Under Atiku, Nigerian Workers Will Earn Living Wage - Reno Omokri

30 December 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)

Former aide to ex president Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri, has said that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar is the only candidate that has given a firm commitment that Nigerian workers would earn a living wage when he becomes president of the country.

Omokri said this in his 80th series on why he believes Nigerians should vote in Atiku as the next president.

According to him, Atiku's government will provide enabling laws that would promote healthy development and industrial environment nationwide.

The statement reads thus:

"Day 80 of #WhyShouldIVoteAtiku: The Nigerian worker is not well paid. At all. And no candidate is addressing that beyond giving vague signals. Only Waziri Atiku Abubakar has given a firm commitment that under his administration, Nigerian workers will earn a living wage.

In Waziri Atiku Abubakar, the Nigerian Labour Congress, and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, and their affiliates have an assurance that adequate labour laws would be enacted to promote a healthy industrial environment nationwide. This much is spelt out in the Atiku policy document and in his 'My covenant with Nigerians'.

Neither Bola Tinubu or Peter Obi have articulated their plans for the Nigerian worker in such detail. Quite the reverse. They have both taken very anti labour stances in the past. There is the 13 month doctors strike under Peter Obi in Anambra. And the strike at the Lagos State University under Bola Tinubu as Lagos Governor, which even led to loss of life.

Only a most inhumane leader will allow doctors go on strike for 13 months, as happened in Anambra under Peter Obi. Think of the number of people that died as a result of lack of access to healthcare during that time. Nigeria needs a humane leader in Aso Rock in 2023.

And that is why I urge you and your family and friends to please vote Waziri Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party on Election Day, Saturday, February 25, 2023.

Please join me for another reason to vote Atiku tomorrow, God sparing my life.

