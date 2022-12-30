South Africa: Medical Graduates 'Let Down' By Health Dept -South African News Briefs - December 30, 2022

30 December 2022
allAfrica.com
By Esther Rose

Cape Town —  

Health Dept Failing Medical Graduates - SAMATU

The South African Medical Association Trade Union (Samatu) is calling on the national Health Department to get its house in order, as it is failing the country's medical graduates, Eyewitness News reports. Over 400 graduates are still waiting to be placed at hospitals.

Concerns for Safety of Accused in Resort Attack

The Bloemfontein Magistrates Court has raised concern over the safety of the accused in the Maselspoort Resort attack in Bloemfontein on Christmas Day, Eyewitness News reports. Three men have appeared in court on charges of attempted murder, common assault and crimen injuria, for the attack on two teenagers for swimming in a "whites only" pool. The incident has sparked global outrage.

Gauteng Province to Host Memorial Service for Victims of Boksburg Explosion

The Gauteng provincial government will host a memorial service in honour of the victims of the tragic Boksburg explosion on Christmas Eve, at the O.R.Tambo Memorial Hospital that claimed 27 lives.

 

