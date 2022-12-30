Nigeria: We Tackled Illegal Human Trafficking Through Education, Capacity Building - Obaseki

30 December 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Gabriel Enogholase

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has linked the success recorded by his administration in the fight against human trafficking and illegal migration to reforms in the education, programmes and projects to building the capacity of Edo youths, equipping them to become globally competitive.

Obaseki, while addressing journalists in Benin City, said: "We met a state categorised by the horror of human trafficking and irregular migration. At some point, in 2016, and 2017, we had more than 30,000 young Edo boys and girls, who had got themselves to Libya to cross over to Europe. That was a human horror, a big tragedy for most of them, who will go anywhere else but home.

"It tells you how depressing and hopeless the situation was. I thank God that we are working with the International Organisation for Migration, IOM. We had to set up the Edo State Taskforce Against Human Trafficking, ETAHT, to fight the scourge. We had to admit that we had a problem with human trafficking. We started working with international agencies to help us deal with the situation."

On how the government was able to tackle the scourge, the governor said: "We started gathering data and obtained information on why a lot of these young people were leaving, trying to understand the underlying issues driving human trafficking and irregular migration."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.