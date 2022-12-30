Nigeria: 4th Mainland Bridge Construction - Lagos Picks Chinese Firm As Preferred Bidder

The Lagos State Government, yesterday, announced Messrs CCECC-CRCCIG Consortium as the preferred bidder for the construction of the proposed Fourth Mainland Bridge project.

Governor Bababjide Sanwo-Olu had assured residents to announce the preferred bidder before January 1, 2023.

The project, estimated to cost about $2.5 billion, would be delivered through Public-Private Partnership initiative and tolled for two years.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Public Private Partnerships, Mr Ope George, who disclosed at the PPP Office in Ikeja, said the Fourth Mainland Bridge Project, which is a proposed Public Private Partnership, PPP, transport infrastructure development, will comprise the construction and operation of a greenfield tolled road and bridge with a design speed of 120 kilometre per hour, including the development of adjacent real estates.

He said: "You will recall that the Lagos State Government commenced a competitive Bidding process for the selection of a Concessionaire, by the issuance of the Request for Expressions of Interest, REOI, on November 27, 2019. A total of 52 responses were received with 32 being responsive.

"Subsequently, a Request for Quotation, RFQ, was issued on February 10, 2020 to the 32 eligible applicants and responses were received on 15th April, 2020 with a total of 15 responses. Upon evaluation, six bidders met the criteria to progress to the Request for Proposal, RfP, stage."

Earlier, Special Adviser to Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Aramide Adeyoye, said the state government had carried along the over 48 estates, traditional rulers and others that would be affected by the bridge.

Adeyoye said the negative impact of the bridge was minimal compared to the advantages, urging those anxious for the project to take off to be patient.

On the bridge's economic impact, she said: "New communities will spring up on the axis with business opportunities.

"The developments on the axis include Dangote Refinery, Lekki Free Trade Zone, and regional roads. It is a process. We will reach a viable and economic process agreeable to all."