Nigeria: Basketmouth Deletes 'Divorce Post' After Old Video Condemning Split Resurfaces

Nigerian comedian and actor, Bright Okpocha, popularly known as Basketmouth has left fans in suspense after he deleted the Instagram post where he announced his divorce to Elsie.

This comes hours after an old video where the couple condemned divorce surfaced.

Recall that a few days ago, the comedian announced the marriage break-up with his wife of 12 years, Elsie. He released a viral statement that their privacy should be respected, suggesting that people should not dabble in their affairs.

However, a check on Basketmouth's Instagram page hours after the old video resurfaced shows he has taken down the post as many fans are in suspense, wondering, and waiting to know why the father of four decided to delete the 'divorce post'.

Here are a few reactions from fans after the old video resurfaced:

@officiallobba tweeted, Las las, e don cast , na everybody go chop breakfast 😂😂

@KingSam_04 That's life for you! You don't know what will happen tomorrow.

@Medlas_1 Lol, Dey play oo😂

@UphillBright The internet never forgets...

Never say this or that cannot happen to me.. or else life will give to you hot hot

@dmsdeking1 It's well When two people decide to get a divorce, it isn't a sign that they 'don't understand' one another, but a sign that they have, at last, begun to 🙂