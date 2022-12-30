Rwanda: Ibenge Plays Down Talks Over Imminent APR Move

29 December 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Al Hilal coach Florent Ibenge denied rumors linking him with a move to Rwanda Premier League giants APR FC.

The defending league champions have been without a head coach since the departure of Moroccan Adil Erradi Mohammed in October and are reportedly looking for a replacement with Ben Moussa currently acting at the club in an interim role.

Local media reports indicated that the club held talks with Ibenge in an attempt to appoint him as their new head coach but the Congolese said that no one has contacted him about the deal while he says he is very happy with his current club in Sudan.

"I was really surprised. I didn't talk with anyone from APR FC. That's fake news. I'm happy with life at Al-Hilal. I still have three years on my contract," Ibenge told Kigali-based sports radio B&B FM Umwezi.

"But I'm a coach... we never know what the future holds for us," he added

On the other hand, the army side also described the reports as 'fake' and maintains that no approach was made to the coach.

"We would like to tell APR F.C fans and Rwandans in general to ignore all the rumors about the team, and continue to only trust the information shared by the club authorities," an official press release published on the club website on Wednesday, December 28, reads in part.

"It is important that any information about APR F.C should come from its spokesperson or the management," the statement further indicates.

The defending league champions finished the first round of the 2022/23 season sitting third on the table with 28 points, two points adrift of league leaders AS Kigali and second-placed Kiyovu SC who are separated by goal difference.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.