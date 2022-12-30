Nigeria: No Evidence Nigeria's APC Spokesperson Keyamo Made Cynical Statement About Voters

30 December 2022
Africa Check (Johannesburg)
By Catherine Olorunfemi

IN SHORT: With general elections in Nigeria less than two months away, a heartless and cynical statement has been attributed to a spokesperson for the governing All Progressives Congress. But the quote is made up.

"Subject them to hardship and poverty, then give them money and collect their vote," reads a quote circulating on Facebook in December 2020.

It's attributed to Festus Keyamo, Nigeria's junior minister for labour and employment. He's also thespokesperson for the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council.

In the quote, "them" likely refers to voters, with Nigeria set to hold elections in February 2023.

But did Keyamo really say this? We checked.

No evidence of the statement

None of the Facebook posts give details of where and when Keyamo made the statement. This lack of basic information about a quote is often a sign that it's made up.

We also searched the spokesperson's verified Twitter account for the quote and came up empty.

And there has been no reporting in credible Nigerian media of what would be a controversial statement in election season.

With the polls close, there has been an increase in the number of false quotes attributed to key political figures, which could affect people's voting decisions.

We have fact-checked several of these, such as here, here and here.

To avoid falling for false information online, read our guide on how to determine if a piece of information is reliable.

Read the original story, with links and other resources.
Africa Check is a non-partisan organisation which promotes accuracy in public debate and in the media. Twitter @AfricaCheck and www.africacheck.org

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Africa Check. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.