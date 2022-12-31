Nigeria: Buhari Mourns Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

31 December 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari on behalf of Government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, commiserates with Pope Francis, the Catholic Church in Nigeria and around the world, as well as all Christian faithful who mourn the passing of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.

The President in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, paid tribute to Benedict XVI who was greatly admired globally for his selfless leadership, renowned learning as a theologian, and dedication to advance inter-faith dialogue and peace.

According to the statement, "President Buhari believes that the late Pontiff will be remembered as a true servant of God who used the benevolent gifts of the Almighty upon his life to serve the Church and humanity in humility, reverence and piety, living in word and deed the virtues of a true Christian disciple."

The President prayed that the Pope Emeritus receives eternal embrace in the loving arms of the Lord, whom he served faithfully throughout his vocation.

