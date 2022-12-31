Nigeria: Pope Benedict XVI Spoke to Hearts, Minds of Men - CAN Mourns

Abuja — The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Saturday, mourned a former Catholic Pontiff, Pope Benedict XVI, who passed on the same day at age 95.

The apex Christian body also condoled with the Vatican City, the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria, and the faithful the country and beyond over the passing of the emeritus Pope.

CAN's condolence message was contained in a statement signed by its President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, titled 'CAN mourns Pope Benedict XVI'

Archbishop Okoh described the former leader of the Catholic Church as a man who spoke to the hearts and minds of men with the spiritual, cultural and intellectual depth.

He said, "Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) is saddened by the demise of Emeritus Catholic Pontiff, Pope Benedict XVI, a great theologian whose life epitomised the balance of faith, reason and works in ways that positively influenced both Catholics and non-Catholics throughout the world.

"He had devoted his soul and intelligence to God for a more fraternal world, and had died in the Mater Ecclesiae monastery, a house dedicated to prayer and self-sacrifice within the walls of the Vatican Gardens.

"CAN pays tribute to Pope Benedict XVI who spent his days at the service of the Church, speaking to the hearts and minds of men with the spiritual, cultural and intellectual depth he possessed.

"It will be difficult to fill the shoes of untiring efforts to find a common path in promoting peace and goodwill throughout the world which Pope Benedict XVI left behind, but the Christian Association of Nigeria prays that God Almighty will continue to raise theologians like the late Pontiff who are committed to the defence of Christian faith.

"CAN extends its condolences to his relatives, the Vatican, the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria and the faithful in Nigeria and the rest of the world over this great loss."