South Africa: Govt Enters Final Stage of Scrapping E-Tolls - South African News Briefs - January 3, 2023

Cape Town — Govt, Agency in Final Talks to Scrap E-Tolls - Minister

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has said that government and a technical team from the South African National Roads Agency SOC Ltd (SANRAL) are in the closing stage of reaching an agreement to scrap e-tolls, Eyewitness News reports. Government has also agreed to absorbing the R47 billion e-toll debt that accumulated from non-payment, coming after a memorandum was drawn up at the end of 2021.

Some Cape Town Beaches Close Due to Sewage Spills

The City of Cape Town has said that the closure of a section of Strand Beach on the False Bay coast, a section of Fish Hoek beach and that of Small Bay in Blaauwberg is a "precuationary measure". "The temporary closures are due to sewage spills in the areas - the causes of which are under investigation. City departments have been activated to respond to these incidents," the City said. According to Eyewitness News, the city's Alex Lansdowne called on bathers to steer clear of the water in those three locations.

Good News for New Year - Petrol Price Set to Drop Tomorrow!

According to The Sowetan, the petrol price is set to decrease with a R2.06/l drop for 93 and 95 fuel. The department of energy added that the rand strengthened after the average price of brent crude oil dropped from U.S.$88.77 (R1,508) a barrel to U.S.$85.08 during December 2022.