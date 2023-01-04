Nigeria: 4 Houses, 11 Shops Burnt in Adamawa Communal Crisis

4 January 2023
Leadership (Abuja)
By Hussaini Hammangabdo

A fresh communal crisis between Lunguda and Waja communities in Lamurde local government area of Adamawa State has left four houses and six shops burnt down.

The police command public relations officer, Yahaya Nguroje, confirmed the incident to newsmen yesterday.

Nguroje said the crisis started between 6:00pm and 7:00pm Monday in Lafiya, when miscreants went on rampage setting four houses, 11 shops and other properties ablaze.

"No fewer than four houses and 11 shops were affected," he said.

He said the commissioner of police, Sikiru Akande, was at the scene of the incident yesterday, and that normalcy has since returned in the area.

He said that investigation is going on to arrest the perpetrators and vowed that the command will ruthlessly deal with those behind the unfortunate incident.

The two communities have been having prolonged crises, leading to loss of lives and property in the area.

