Nigeria: NDLEA Seizes 636.463kgs Illicit Drugs, Arrests 290 Offenders in Gombe

National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has seized 636. 463 kilograms of Illicit drugs in Gombe State in 2022.

Public affairs officer of the Gombe State command of the agency, Henry Ihebuzor disclosed this yesterday in a press release issued to journalists reviewing the activities of the command in the last year.

According to him, the command also arrested 290 suspects comprising 269 males and 21 females for various drugs related offences within the year.

He revealed that the confiscated drugs comprised of 107.533 kilograms of cannabis sativa, 528.46 kilograms of psychotropic drugs such as Tramadol, Diazepam, Codeine, Pentazocine etc and 0.47grams of Amphetamines.

The agency added that, within the year under review, it prosecuted 140 persons and secured 23 convictions with varying jail terms and has 117 pending cases at the federal high court Gombe at present.

"The command counselled 107 persons who use drugs (PWUD) and rehabilitated 12 clients at our Rehabilitation center in Gombe. These persons have been re-integrated with their families.