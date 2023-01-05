Nigerian Air Force Redeploys Branch Chiefs, AOCs, Spokesperson in Major Shake-Up

NAF said the new postings and the redeployment were part of a routine aimed to ensure operational efficiency and effective service delivery.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Wednesday in Abuja approved the appointment and redeployment of new Branch Chiefs, Air Officers Commanding (AOCs), Commandants of Tri-Service and NAF Institutions.

It also approved the appointment of a new spokesperson and other senior officers.

Joel Abioye of the Directorate of Public Relations and Information, NAF, stated that the new postings and the redeployment were part of a routine aimed to ensure operational efficiency and effective service delivery.

Mr Abioye, a group captain, added that the appointments were approved by the Chief Air of Staff, Oladayo Amao, an air marshal.

Former Chief of Policy and Plans, Jackson Yusuf, an air vice marshal, was appointed as Chief of Defence Policy and Plans (CDPP), while the erstwhile Commandant, Armed Forces Resettlement Centre, Lagos, Idi Lubo, an air vice marshal, took over as Chief of Policy and Plans.

Mohammed Yakubu, an air vice marshal and immediate past Commandant, Air Force Institute of Technology is now Chief of Aircraft Engineering, while Ayoola Jolasinmi, an air vice marshal and former CDPP, Defence Headquarters (DHQ), is now the Chief of Defence Space Administration.

"The erstwhile Commandant, Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, AVM Anthony Tuwase, is now the Chief of Defence Transformation and Innovation (CDTI), DHQ.

"In the same vein, AVM Paul Masiyer is now the Chief of Logistics, HQ NAF; AVM Ibikunle Daramola, the erstwhile Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Ground Training Command, Enugu is appointed the Chief of Communications Information Systems.

"AVM Samuel Chinda now takes over as Chief of Air Intelligence, NAF, while AVM Anthony Ndace is now the Air Secretary, NAF.

"Also affected by the new appointments is AVM Emmanuel Wonah, former Chief of Aircraft Engineering who is now the Commandant Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji.

"AVM Charles Ohwo, former CDTI has now been appointed as the Commandant Armed Forces Resettlement Centre, Lagos, AVM Paul Jemitola, the immediate past Air Secretary is now the Commandant, Air Force Institute of Technology, Kaduna.

"AVM Abraham Adole is the new Commandant, Air Force War College, Makurdi," Mr Abioye stated.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Other new appointments are those of Sayo Olatunde, an air vice marshal, former Commandant Air Force War College who is now the AOC, Ground Training Command, Enugu and Ebimobo Ebiowe, an air vice marshal, now the AOC Mobility Command, Yenagoa.

Mr Abioye added that the former Director of Public Relations and Information, Edward Gabkwet, an air commodore, was appointed Commander 551 NAF Station, Jos, while Air Commodore Wapkerem Maigida, an air commodore, is now the new NAF spokesman.

He said Olayinka Oyesola, an air commodore, takes over as the Air Component Commander (Joint Task Force North East) 'Operation Hadin Kai'.

"Air Marshal Amao charged the officers to bring their professional experiences to bear and to continually explore new methods of proffering workable solutions and renewed strategies to resolving the security challenges in the country.

"The newly appointed and redeployed senior officers are expected to assume their offices on or before Friday, Jan. 6," Mr Abioye added.

NAN