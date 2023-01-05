Nigeria: Tinubu Capable of Governing Nigeria Efficiently, Says Ambassador Bello

5 January 2023
Leadership (Abuja)
By Andrew Ojiezel

Nigerian ambassador to Mexico, Ambassador Adejare Bello has said the presidential candidate of All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has track records to govern the country efficiently.

Ambassador Bello in a statement made available to journalists in Lagos said Tinubu's efforts toward stabilising democracy in Nigeria cannot be over-emphasised and backed his presidential bid.

According to Bello, Tinubu has seven qualities: he is a detribalised Nigerian,focused, readiness to help others, non-religious bigot, unparallel developmental strides and a strategist.

These qualities, he said, stand him out as the candidate to beat in the forthcoming presidential election in the country. He called on Nigerians to r vote massively for him.

Bello described Tinubu as a detribalised politician who has consistently dedicated his life to serve people and poised to put Nigeria on the right track.

He said Tinubu has dedicated his life to the service of humanity, adding that his sagacity as former governor of Lagos State is second to none.

Bello said, "Tinubu has not been traced to be a religious bigot. He is widely known to promote harmony, peace, religious tolerance and development, adding that his family is a good reference point when it comes to tolerance."

Bello said the decision to pick a Muslim running mate was not aimed at spiting anyone or group of people, because the decision was purely based on political calculation.

