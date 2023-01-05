Nigeria: After 4 Years, Federal Govt Inaugurates New NDDC Board

5 January 2023
Leadership (Abuja)

Federal government has inaugurated the governing board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). This is the first time in four years that the commission will have a substantive board. The agency had been under interim management since the last board was dissolved four years ago.

On December 20, 2022, the Senate confirmed the nominations of the chairman and board members of the NDDC after President Muhammadu Buhari sent their names in accordance with the NDDC (Establishment) Act, 2008.

At the ceremony yesterday in Abuja, the secretary to the government of the federation (SSG), Boss Mustapha, charged the members to rise above board, adding that they should evolve policies that would enable the commission to deliver on its mandate for the Niger Delta.

Also, the minister of state for Niger-Delta Affairs, Mrs Sharon Ikeazu, urged the new board to work towards restoring hope to the people of the region.

