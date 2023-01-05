South Africa: KwaZulu-Natal on High Alert for Potential Floods - South African News Briefs - January 5, 2023

Nathaniel Fortoen/AllAfrica.com
Flood damage in Pinetown KwaZulu-Natal during 2022 (file photo).
5 January 2023
allAfrica.com
By Andre van Wyk

Cape Town — KwaZulu-Natal Govt on High Alert Ahead of Heavy Rain Warning

An Orange Level 9 warning from the South African Weather Service of disruptive rains and potential flooding in parts of KwaZulu-Natal has prompted the province's Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs to place disaster teams on high alert. Residents have been urged to take precautionary measures to ensure their safety and to avoid potential loss of life as was seen during a deluge in the province during April 2022 which left hundreds dead and many others missing.

Cape Town Beaches Reopened Following Sewage Spills

Sections of the beaches in Strand, Small Bay and Fish Hoek have been reopened following their closure due to sewage spill concerns, eNCA reports. The areas were tested for water quality before they were made available to the public once more. Acting Mayor Eddie Andrews said the sewage spills are the result of incorrect waste disposal.

Discovery of Massive Criminal Arms Cache in Gauteng May Lead Authorities to Greater Finds - Expert

Willem Els, training co-ordinator for complex threats in Africa at the Institute for Security Studies, has said that the discovery of guns buried in Kliprivier, Gauteng may bring insight to more cases if officers pursue further investigation, Times Live reports. This comes after police, who found the guns in a shallow grave, linked several arms to a shooting at Poppy's restaurant on New Year's Day in 2020 which left two people dead and several injured.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.