Nigeria: Environmentalist Seeks Adoption of Renewable Energy

An environmental expert, Mr Gafar Odubote, has tasked Nigerians on adaptation and adoption of renewable energy to address climate change effects.

Odubote, the Network Coordinator, Let's Do It World (LDIW) Africa Region, an environmental non-profit organisation, made the call in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Lagos.

Odubote said the fight against climate change should go beyond mitigation to engaging in adaptation.

"We can actively address climate change actions by engaging in climate change adaptation asides mitigation.

"Climate change adaptation is the process of adjusting to the current and future effects of climate change.

"It is completely different from mitigation which is the prevention or limitation of climate change effects.

"With adaptation we are not just reducing the green house gases emissions but making it practically non-existent," he said.

Odubote also called on corporate organisations and individuals to adopt the use of renewable energy sources to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

He urged individuals to practice sustainable lifestyles to adequately adapt to climate change effects.

"Corporate organisations can begin climate change adaptation by adjusting their business models to adapt to climate change and reduce imminent natural disasters.

"The use of renewable energy sources instead of burning of diesels to run their offices and machinery is one major way of adaptation to climate change.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Energy Nigeria Sustainable Development By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"It is time we start thinking of more way we can adopt renewable energy as means of climate change adaptation."

"Our building models should also be designed and constructed to adapt to climate change effects. From the construction materials and the use of solar energy is paramount.

"Our infrastructural development should be tailored in line with climate change adaptation in mind," Odubote added.

He stressed that the measures remain the right step for all and sundry in curtailing the effect of climate change in the country.

Odubote called for behavioural change among Nigerians in order to address climate change effects.

"We must also cultivate behavioural change toward climate change, it should not be perceived as a myth.

"In mitigation all we preach the reduction of greenhouse gases through sustainable lifestyle and practices.

"We should further encourage more afforestation activities and increase the budgetary allocation for the forestry department.

"If we can replenish our environment through adaptation, we can over time overcome the challenges of climate change," he said.