Nigeria: 'Reject Politicians Who Deny Nigerians Their Rights'

A group, Concerned Yoruba Muslim Scholars (CYMS) has advised Muslims to reject candidates who will deny them their fundamental human rights and discriminate against them at the 2023 general elections

The scholars led by their secretary-general, Professor Abideen Olaiya, who addressed newsmen at Ibadan Central Mosque, Oja-Oba area of Ibadan on behalf of the group's president-general, Shaykh Abdur-Rasheed Mayaleke, said CYMS aligns with the position of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs and Supreme Council for Sharia in Nigeria that Muslims should vote for candidates that could guarantee their fundamental human rights without discrimination.

Olaiya condemned the purported invitation of the director of Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), Professor Ishaq Lakin Akintola by someone claiming to be calling from the Ibadan office of the Department of Security Services (DSS) over a press statement criticising the government of Oyo State over infringement on the rights of Muslim students.

The group advised the DSS to be professional in its dealings and understand that religious matters were very sensitive and volatile.

It cautioned the organisation not to be used to test the strength of Muslims in the South-West.

It added that injustice against the MURIC director would be considered an attack on Muslims in Yorubaland and Nigeria as a whole.

The group maintained that the security outfit should also remember its purposes of creation and not dabble in matters that could attract hatred to the security outfit.

The group said, "It is unfortunate that religious leaders that should be busy propagating righteousness are now being drawn full-blown into murky waters of partisan politics.

"We hereby align with the position of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs and Supreme Council for Sharia in Nigeria that all Muslims should go out and vote for candidates that can guarantee their fundamental human rights without discrimination and for the good governance of the country.

"Our attention was drawn to the purported invitation of the Director of Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) Professor Ishaq Lakin Akintola, on Friday, December 16, 2022, by someone claiming to be calling from the Ibadan office of the Directorate of Security Services (DSS) over a press statement criticising the government of Oyo State over infringement on the rights of Muslims, especially Muslim Students."