Angola: In Angola, Gender-Based Violence Is Seen As the Top Challenge to Women's Rights

Olivia Acland / UNHCR
Forcibly displaced women and girls suffer disproportionately from sexual and gender-based violence in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
5 January 2023
Afrobarometer (Accra)
press release

A majority of citizens say violence against women and girls is common in their community.

Key findings

  • GBV tops the list of women's-rights issues that Angolans say the government and society must address.
  • A majority (62%) of Angolans say violence against women and girls is "very common" (27%) or "somewhat common" (35%) in their community.
  • More than two-thirds (69%) of citizens say it is "never" justified for a man to use physical force to discipline his wife. Three in 10 consider it "sometimes" (20%) or "always" (9%) justified.
  • About half (49%) of Angolans consider it "somewhat likely" or "very likely" that a woman who reports GBV will be criticised, harassed, or shamed by members of the community.
  • Two-thirds (67%) of Angolans say domestic violence should be treated as a criminal matter, rather than a private matter to be resolved within the family.

Cecília Kitombe Cecília Kitombe is director of communication and social advocacy for ADRA - Acção para o Desenvolvimento Rural e Ambiente

Carlos Pacatolo Carlos Pacatolo is the national investigator for Angola.

Read the original article on Afrobarometer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Afrobarometer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.