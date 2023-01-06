Angola: In Angola, Gender-Based Violence Is Seen As the Top Challenge to Women's Rights

A majority of citizens say violence against women and girls is common in their community.
Key findings
- GBV tops the list of women's-rights issues that Angolans say the government and society must address.
- A majority (62%) of Angolans say violence against women and girls is "very common" (27%) or "somewhat common" (35%) in their community.
- More than two-thirds (69%) of citizens say it is "never" justified for a man to use physical force to discipline his wife. Three in 10 consider it "sometimes" (20%) or "always" (9%) justified.
- About half (49%) of Angolans consider it "somewhat likely" or "very likely" that a woman who reports GBV will be criticised, harassed, or shamed by members of the community.
- Two-thirds (67%) of Angolans say domestic violence should be treated as a criminal matter, rather than a private matter to be resolved within the family.
Cecília Kitombe Cecília Kitombe is director of communication and social advocacy for ADRA - Acção para o Desenvolvimento Rural e Ambiente
Carlos Pacatolo Carlos Pacatolo is the national investigator for Angola.