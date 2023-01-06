Nigeria: Peter Obi in Ekiti, Vows to Uproot Political Structures Responsible for Nigeria's Woes

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, has vowed put to an end the activities of undesirable political structures that put Nigerians in the bondage of hunger and poverty.

The former governor of Anambra State also said Nigerians would witness a new lease of life if they voted for him in the forthcoming February 25 presidential election.

He gave the assurances on Thursday in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital during the Labour Party's mega rally held at the Ekiti Parapo pavilion.

Obi, who canvassed for the votes of the residents of the State, promised massive jobs for the teeming unemployed youths of the country.

The LP presidential candidate, who also pledged that his government would tackle insecurity, corruption and banish hunger from the land, noted that Labour Party meant well for Nigeria.

He said, "I want to assure you that if you vote for me as the next President of Nigeria, I will unite and secure this country.

"I will end hunger, poverty and provide good jobs for numerous unemployed graduates in Nigeria.

"My administration will turn this country from consuming to producing nation and bring the dividends of good governance to the people.

"I will not only stop corruption, I will eradicate poverty in every States of the federation because our youths will be properly taken care of and they will no longer be travelling out of the country for greener pastures.

"Ekiti Kete please vote for Labour Party in the forthcoming presidential election."

Earlier in his address, the national chairman of the party, Barr. Julius Abure, appreciated party members, supporters and admirers for coming out in their large numbers to identify with the party and its presidential candidate.

Abure, who urged the people to vote for Obi in the forthcoming presidential election, described the LP candidate as a reliable, dedicated, committed person, saying he was ready to fight for the survival of the youths and Nigerians as a whole.

Also speaking, the chairman of the party in the State, Barr. Odunayo Okunade, advised the party faithful not to sell their votes to desperate politicians or political parties, who want to win the election at all cost.

Okunade urged the electorate to vote for Obi, who he said is competent, tested and trustworthy to eradicate poverty, hunger, corruption and insecurity in Nigeria.

He assured that the Labour Party presidential candidate would never disappoint them if voted for as the next president of Nigeria.

LEADERSHIP reports that chieftains of the party, supporters and well-wishers from across the 16 local government areas of the State thronged the venue of the presidential campaign rally.