Gambia: Gender Activist Calls for More Women's Empowerment

Fatima Jarju, programme associate for Think Young Women (TYW) has urged The Gambia government and political leaders to empower women to ensure their effective participation and contribution in decision-making processes.

"We have lots of competent and well-educated women who can deliver for the country in all aspects. If women are seen as very viable and vibrant people, I believe the government should include them in the decision-making processes," she told this reporter during the just concluded National Youth Conference and Festival (NAYCONF) in Banjul.

The Gender activist said considering the number of women in the executive and legislature, one would understand that women are not given priority in terms of representation.

Women constitute the majority of our population and at the same time the majority of eligible voters in The Gambia.

"In my honest opinion, women's empowerment is very low in The Gambia. The number of women in the cabinet is not even more than five people."

The Gambia has about 22 cabinet ministers and 58 members of the National Assembly. However, out of these numbers, there are only four women in the executive and five women in parliament.

However, the young activist believes there should have been more women both in the cabinet and National Assembly to empower women as well as contribute immensely to national development.

"Looking at our country's social settings, which are dominated by men in all sectors, women should at least be given an opportunity to have a voice in the decision-making processes on issues of national concerns." she further argued.

Ms. Jarju further challenged political parties to consider involving women and giving them political positions within their parties.

"Majority of their party militants are women, majority of voters are women and women are their support base, but it's unfortunate that it's the same political leaders who marginalise female politicians," she said.

She pointed out that if political leaders do not believe in female politicians, then no one who will believe them.

She also highlighted challenges women confront within the health sector, saying there has been increasing number of maternal deaths in the Gambian hospitals over the past years.

She said to address the challenges women face, there is a greater need for women's empowerment. "I am sure if many women are in the National Assembly and the cabinet, they will be able to make changes that would benefit their fellow women and the country as a whole," she opined.

