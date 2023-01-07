Nigeria: MSSN Calls for Investment in Islamized Digitization, ICT Content for Muslims

The Muslim Students' Society of Nigeria, MSSN, has called for urgent investment by Muslims in the area of Islamized digitization and ICT content.

MSSN made the call in a communique, jointly signed by Malam Muhammad Bin Isa, the National Chairman, and Malam Auwal Yunus, the Secretary, respectively, issued at the end of its 79th National Islamic Vacation Course (NIVC), held in Ilorin.

According to the communique, investment in Islamic digitization has become necessary, to preserve the future generation in the fast developing world of technology.

"There is an urgent need for spiritual and moral training and investment using Islamized digitalization and ICT content development for the preservation of our future generation," it said.

The Islamic organisation charged the Muslim Ummah to adopt all legal measures possible against any infringement on the freedom and religious rights of Muslim sisters with appropriate sanction on violators.

It described as disgraceful "the level of decadence in the Tarbiyah or good manners among the general ummah, adding that Western civilization and the crave for mobile phone acquisition have negative societal influence on children's upbringing.

While applauding the recent Supreme Court ruling on the use of hijab, MSSN decried "the persistent insult or denial of female Muslim students of their freedom of expression in other parts of the country."