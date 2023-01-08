Nigeria: Train Attack - NRC Shuts Down Edo Train Station Indefinitely

Profoss / Uwe Dedering / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)
A map showing the location of Edo state in Nigeria.
8 January 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ezra Ukanwa

THE Nigeria Railway Corporation, NRC, has announced the indefinite shutdown of Ekehen Station in Edo State.

The announcement came on the heels of the attack and abduction of some passengers on Saturday.

In a message shared on the passengers' WhatApp Group, the Corporation said, "Public Announcement: This is to inform our general public and most especially our esteemed passengers, that Ekehen Station has been temporarily closed due to security issues, till further notice."

"Another notice reads, "Due to the incident at Ekehen station on Saturday, WITS 01/ 02 will no longer stop at Ekehen Station. Please advise our customers."

VANGUARD reports that a few months after terrorists attacked an Abuja-Kaduna train on March 28, 2022, kidnapping about 168 passengers and killing eight others, there has been another attack on a train station by gunmen in Edo state.

The development was, however, confirmed by the Edo Police Public Relations Officer, Chidi Nwabuzor, on Sunday.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.