CAF is saddened by the passing of Cameroonian legend, Modeste M'Bami.

M'Bami who had 38 caps for Cameroon, was part of the team that won gold at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

At club level, he played for a number of clubs including Dynamo of Douala, PSG, Marseille and many other clubs.

CAF conveys heartfelt condolences to the family of M'Bami and the Cameroonian football family during this difficult moment.