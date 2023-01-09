Nigeria: Breaking - One Killed As Yoruba Nation Agitators Hold Rally in Lagos

9 January 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Oluwakemi Adelagun

An unknown man has been killed in the fracas, the police confirmed in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES.

A man was killed in the Ojota area of Lagos on Monday, as some 'Yoruba Nation' agitators held a rally.

A Yoruba Nation group had planned to hold a "Super Mega" rally in Ojota to continue their demand for a separate Yoruba country from south-west Nigeria.

The police spokesperson in the state, Benjamin Hundeyin, told PREMIUM TIMES that a yet-to-be-identified man lost his life in the unrest.

He said "normalcy has returned," to the area.

"Yoruba Nation agitators came out to disrupt normal activities and the police stepped in to prevent that," he said via telephone.

He noted that the Yoruba Nation members did not inform the police that they were going to hold a rally.

A PREMIUM TIMES review of videos and photos of the incident, shared on social media, suggests that there was a clash between police and members of the group. However, the police said that there was no such thing.

Videos online also show teargas billowing into the air. Two trucks which appeared to belong to the police were also caught in flames.

On 3 July 2021, a sales girl, Jumoke Oyeleke, was shot dead by the police during a rally held by the Yoruba Nation agitators.

More details will be provided in subsequent reports.

