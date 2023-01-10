Liberia: Second Oldest City in Liberia Gets New Leadership

Buchanan — Citizens and residents in Upper Buchanan, Grand Bassa County on Saturday, December 31, 2022, elected a new leadership of the Upper Buchanan Development Association (UBDA) to assist the government to steer the affairs of strategic development plans, initiatives, and implementations of the second oldest and historic City in the country -- Upper Buchanan.

On Sunday, January 1, 2023, the new leadership was inducted for a two-year's term at the Charles A. White United Methodist Church in Upper Buchanan.

Those inducted were: Jannave V. Massaquoi, President; Rev. Dr. Laurence K. Bropleh, Vice President and Ms. Comfort Summerville, Secretary.

Others are Mrs. Lulu Hamelberg, Treasurer; Mr. Cephas Williams, Financial Secretary and Mrs. Valerie Robinson, Chaplain.

The historic Township Upper Buchanan is located at a point of the Atlantic Coast of Liberia on the north shore of the mouth of the St. John River. It is about 3 miles from the city capital of Grand Bassa County. It is bounded by the City of Paynesberry, John Town, and with three of the country's rivers ( St. John, Benson and Mclean ) flowing into the Atlantic Ocean.

Upper Buchanan Township is a ward of the City of Buchanan.

The City of Buchanan was established in 1832 and named after the first governor of the colony of Liberia, Thomas Buchanan. He was an American politician and diplomat who served as the first official governor of Liberia.

The Township of Upper Buchanan has the Second Judicial Circuit Court, the country's Jail Compound, and other public and private infrastructure.

Speaking at the well-attended event, the inducted President of the Upper Buchanan Development Association Mrs. Massaquoi, thanked citizens and residents of the Township for reposing their confidence in his team to serve.

Jannave observed a few moments of silence for fallen political leader, Cllr. Charles W. Brumskine, of the Liberty Party (LP).

The president of UBD, who is also the Assistant Secretary of the Liberian Senate, said they are resolved to carry out three cardinal responsibilities to include "to promote peace and unity among members and citizens of Upper Buchanan. To fellowship with our brothers and sisters in the communities during times of bereavement and celebration of success."

Others are to "encourage and promote education and socio-economic advancement and empowerment of our people from Upper Buchanan and provide a forum for free exchanges of ideas, talents as well as settlement of disputes and to champion the interest of the people of Upper Buchanan."

Jannave added: "This honor is a symbol of our accomplishments... by acknowledging and receiving this honor I ensure you people that our organization future deeds would only get well-skilled and just better. I will ensure that this award is just the beginning and soon with time much more awards are on my way. This courage and confidence have only come in through the trust that you people have in me. Thank you for this motivation and faith."

She added: "Working together and seeing such wonderful outcomes is exceptionally wonderful and makes one feel content. Thank you, God for blessing me with such great people that allow me to bring the best in me and encourage me to further reset my limits to the extreme. Thank you! Each one of you has made this evening way too special and memorable for me."

Meanwhile, the new UBDA president made appeals: "Find it in your heart to come back home often because this is home for us and unless we value what our forefathers left behind, I do not see how we are ever able to value another man's land or home.

Jannave said: " And as respect to count#1, it is a catalyst to enabling us to protect every land space of Upper Buchanan. Thankfully, we have legal minds amongst us who must now begin to aid us in these endeavors".